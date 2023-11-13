VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.36.

VICI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VICI opened at $28.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

