UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.78 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.78 billion and approximately $588,376.02 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for $4.07 or 0.00011039 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.00198817 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000668 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 928,554,720 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 928,555,362.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 4.09011168 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $662,377.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

