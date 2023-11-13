Unilever (NYSE:UL) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UL. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an underperform rating for the company.

UL stock opened at $48.44 on Thursday. Unilever has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,998,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3,005.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

