Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) PT Lowered to $6.50

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. It produces flowers, edibles, vaporizer cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.
