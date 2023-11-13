TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $368.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $308.00.

BLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $291.50.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $271.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $140.66 and a fifty-two week high of $307.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total value of $286,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,874.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 26.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in TopBuild by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Articles

