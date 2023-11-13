TomoChain Market Capitalization Achieves $117.41 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One TomoChain coin can currently be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00003286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TomoChain has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. TomoChain has a total market cap of $117.41 million and approximately $19.86 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain’s genesis date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,830,754 coins. TomoChain’s official website is viction.xyz. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @buildonviction and its Facebook page is accessible here. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain (TOMO) is a robust blockchain platform built on a Proof-of-Staking Voting (PoSV) consensus, ideal for decentralized applications, blockchain gaming, DeFi, and enterprise solutions. Designed for speed, privacy, and usability, it supports Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible smart contracts, protocols, and cross-chain token transfers. TOMO coin is central to the network’s operation and security through staking, facilitating transactions within the ecosystem. TomoChain also embraces advancements like sharding, EVM parallelization, and hardware integration, positioning it as a scalable solution for diverse business needs. Founded by Long Vuong, a former NEM co-founder, TomoChain aims to tackle key blockchain industry issues, including scalability and compatibility.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TomoChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TomoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

