TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 324.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of TMC opened at $0.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. TMC the metals has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.20.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that TMC the metals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

