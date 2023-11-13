The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,217 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 213,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,019,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100,160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $98,222,000 after buying an additional 81,423 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 318,688 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in Walt Disney by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,262 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $87.66 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.42. The firm has a market cap of $160.40 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

