Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2023

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGYGet Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Tgs Asa Trading Down 11.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TGSGY opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00. Tgs Asa has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

