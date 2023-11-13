Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Tgs Asa Trading Down 11.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TGSGY opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00. Tgs Asa has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

Get Tgs Asa alerts:

Tgs Asa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.