Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Lowers Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 1.1% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $14,424,035,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in Lam Research by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 225.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $660.00.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $680.10 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $397.06 and a 1 year high of $726.53. The company has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $632.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $627.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

