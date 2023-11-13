Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Sells 79 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Visa were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 22.4% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 133,528 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,710,000 after purchasing an additional 24,478 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.7% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 67,936 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Trading Down 0.4 %

Visa stock opened at $244.31 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $250.06. The company has a market capitalization of $454.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

