Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Has $28.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 16.1% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,680,000 after acquiring an additional 283,105 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $403.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $397.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.12. The company has a market capitalization of $322.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

