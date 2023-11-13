Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRNO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRNO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 199,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 29.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 22,813 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $54.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $67.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 94.24%.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Free Report

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.