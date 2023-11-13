TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,082,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,866 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of TD Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,219,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,777,000 after buying an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,376 shares of company stock worth $23,398,783. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $133.11 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

