TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 437,700 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 128,671 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $214,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.22.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock traded down $11.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $586.06. 345,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,997. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $598.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $541.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $266.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.