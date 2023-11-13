T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,781 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 3.4% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $28,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,742,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564,117 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 79,040.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,273,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $315,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,823 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 546.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,258,000 after buying an additional 1,874,548 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after buying an additional 1,742,108 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $147.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $153.36.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,929,231. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.