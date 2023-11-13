StockNews.com Downgrades Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.82.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $79.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $106.25.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,016,000 after buying an additional 1,419,143 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $101,464,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

