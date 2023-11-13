Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Buys Shares of 292 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Argus raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock opened at $518.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $493.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $518.78.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,436 shares of company stock worth $2,217,545. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

