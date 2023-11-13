Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 278,721 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 278,696 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $17,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $494,199.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,314,196.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $494,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,530 shares of company stock worth $16,036,111 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of STX stock opened at $72.50 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $74.51. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.43%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.