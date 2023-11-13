Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RSI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Rush Street Interactive

Shares of RSI stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $963.52 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 6,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $29,763.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 637,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 23,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $105,787.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 449,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,844.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 6,527 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $29,763.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 637,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,927.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,128 shares of company stock valued at $458,860 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 8.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $624,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 13.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 100,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 693.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

See Also

