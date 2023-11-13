Roundview Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,701 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $718,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $801,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027,057 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,172,703 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $375,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,917,510 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $604,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,452 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $65.95 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $54.25 and a 12 month high of $72.71. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.24.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

