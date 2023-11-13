Roundview Capital LLC Purchases 183 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,995 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 672.2% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $293.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $294.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.40.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

