Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 131 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK opened at $273.62 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $216.55 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.79.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

