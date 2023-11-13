RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RMAX. TheStreet downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RE/MAX from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

RE/MAX Stock Up 2.0 %

Insider Transactions at RE/MAX

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.53. The company has a market cap of $169.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.54. RE/MAX has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,907,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,786.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 51,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $563,091.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,907,522 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,786.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 90,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,186 in the last three months. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RE/MAX

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 3,546.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 31,859 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,792,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

