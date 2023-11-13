Quantfury Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5,049.74 (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 13th. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $62.57 million and $5,049.74 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for approximately $6.26 or 0.00016955 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 6.28656573 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,661.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

