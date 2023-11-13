Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.0% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.06% of Mastercard worth $219,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 533,424 shares of company stock valued at $206,051,295. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $394.25. The company had a trading volume of 248,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,295. The stock has a market cap of $369.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $336.02 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

