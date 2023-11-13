Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 5,753 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $40,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,083,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,144,000 after buying an additional 117,852 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 220,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,467. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $230.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

