Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $196.88 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,251,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,292 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.9% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Chevron were worth $196,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,980 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC increased their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,289,754. The company has a market capitalization of $270.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $141.73 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

