Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $154.35 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,415,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 126,547 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.7% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $154,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.0 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.93. 1,698,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,105,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.