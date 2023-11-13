Providence First Trust Co Has $778,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Providence First Trust Co lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,504 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 34.9% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 86,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,022,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $289.35. 674,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,594,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.49. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

