Providence First Trust Co Has $10.04 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Providence First Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 5.5% of Providence First Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.64. 1,542,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,656,365. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.91 and a 200 day moving average of $96.36.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

