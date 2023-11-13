Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Receives $72.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.27.

PCOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $213,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,809.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $198,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,939.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $213,342.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,809.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 430,528 shares of company stock valued at $27,986,698. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCOR stock opened at $52.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 0.69. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $76.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

