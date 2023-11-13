PotCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $178.15 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $178.15 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00198303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011055 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00014643 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

