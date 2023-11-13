Pecaut & CO. Sells 1,171 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pecaut & CO. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 5.1% of Pecaut & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,376 shares of company stock worth $23,398,783 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,342,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,989,385. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $142.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

