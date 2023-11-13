Pecaut & CO. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Pecaut & CO. trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTS stock remained flat at $28.69 during midday trading on Monday. 116,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,045. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.82. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

