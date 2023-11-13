Pecaut & CO. Buys 6,284 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Pecaut & CO. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Pecaut & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. United Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.83. 63,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,877. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.04. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

