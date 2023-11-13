Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Position Decreased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.6 %

NSC opened at $196.88 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $261.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.39 and a 200-day moving average of $211.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

