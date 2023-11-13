New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NGD. TD Securities increased their price objective on New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. CSFB lowered their target price on New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.55.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $780.34 million, a P/E ratio of -16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.48.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

