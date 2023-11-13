Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $351.54.

Get Moody's alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Moody’s

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $344.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $272.70 and a twelve month high of $363.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.77 and a 200-day moving average of $329.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $18,322,993.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,906 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,739. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,460,000 after buying an additional 3,124,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,827,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,268,000 after buying an additional 1,157,192 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 277.8% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,463 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 67.2% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,918,000 after purchasing an additional 920,100 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.