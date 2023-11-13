Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,668 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $106.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $161.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.09 and its 200 day moving average is $106.37. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

About NIKE



NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

