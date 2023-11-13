Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises approximately 1.7% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 79.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.57. 1,414,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,249,011. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.53.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

