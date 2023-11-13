Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $15,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,898,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,137 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,493,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,493,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,456,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,437,381,000 after acquiring an additional 367,417 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 34.0% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,216,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $573,144,000 after acquiring an additional 107,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.2 %

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $52.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.36. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -5.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.