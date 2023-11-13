Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 151,200 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $16,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Xcel Energy stock opened at $59.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.51. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $72.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.