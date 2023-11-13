Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Middlesex Water has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Middlesex Water has a dividend payout ratio of 57.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

MSEX traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,459. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $95.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Middlesex Water by 14.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Middlesex Water by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Middlesex Water by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 32,208 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 20.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 39.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSEX shares. TheStreet lowered Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

