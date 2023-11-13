Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 916,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.17% of Microchip Technology worth $82,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 388.6% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.87. The company had a trading volume of 625,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $67.69 and a one year high of $94.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

