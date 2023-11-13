Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 480,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.9% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $55,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $101.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $256.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.36 and a 52-week high of $119.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

