Mckinley Capital Management LLC Sells 7,479 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,782 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 7,479 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.1% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.20.

Tesla Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $216.60. 22,111,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,427,578. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.55 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,912,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

