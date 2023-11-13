Mckinley Capital Management LLC Sells 13,323 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,323 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CSX by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CSX by 558.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after buying an additional 5,767,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 45,104.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,415,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,467,000 after buying an additional 4,405,395 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.47. 638,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,075,566. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $31.58. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

