Mckinley Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 1.4% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $277.17. 235,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,754. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.27 and its 200-day moving average is $282.79. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $216.55 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $105.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.