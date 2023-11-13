Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.2% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 90.3% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 9,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 106,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 23.8% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 23,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.5% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.09.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $394.35. 320,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,532. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $336.02 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 533,424 shares of company stock valued at $206,051,295 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

